ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
NorthEast United vs Mumbai City
ISL
Can NorthEast United do the double over Mumbai City when the two sides meet in the reverse fixture on Saturday?

Mumbai City have picked just one win in their last three matches as they take on a revived NorthEast United who are looking for their third win on the trot. The 2020-21 fixture will be staged at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday evening.

Game Mumbai City vs NorthEast United
Date Saturday, January 30
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Federico Gallego NorthEast United

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Mumbai City possible XI

Injured - None 
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Rowllin Borges

Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre


NorthEast United Possible XI: 

NorthEast United possible XI

Injured - Ashutosh Mehta
Doubtful - Dylan Fox
Suspended - Gurjinder Kumar

Key Players - Luis Machado, Federico Gallego

 

