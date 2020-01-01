Mumbai City FC's Sergio Lobera: It was a difficult win for us against Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera appreciated the brilliance from Chennaiyin FC and said that it was a hard earned win for them.

FC edged in an intense clash that finished 2-1 in their favour at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday. The victory helped the Islanders register their fourth consecutive win in the ISL and go top of the table with 12 points from five matches.

However, Chennaiyin FC put in a very good performance, taking the initiative to the Islanders. They restricted Mumbai's attacking instincts and created plenty of chances for themselves and even saw quite a few penalty shouts turned down.

Mumbai head coach Sergio Lobera applauded the Marina Machans for their solid performance and said it was not an easy win for his side.

"Yes, obviously. We played against a very good team. I feel Chennai is a very good team. It's not easy for us. (But) I am very happy with the attitude of my players.

"We suffered during some period of the second half and I am very proud because when you're winning team, you need to know how to suffer and manage this situation. I'm very happy with this win," Lobera said after the game.

Chennaiyin did feel hard done by several refereeing decisions. But Lobera chose to focus on his players' fighting spirit and attitude. He felt it was a psychological victory for his team to clinch the game from a difficult situation.

"Always I want to win. Always I try to win. And the players are really important. Three points are very important. Important psychological victory," Lobera said.

The table-toppers will next take on on Monday.