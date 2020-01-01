'FC Goa have wonderful players' - Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle wary of Gaurs quality despite recent slump

The Jamshedpur coach is pleased with the form of his available batch of players despite a growing injury list...

Jamshedpur are on a six-game unbeaten run in the 2020 (ISL) and head coach Owen Coyle would keep that momentum going when they face on Wednesday.

The Men of Steel registered a 1-0 win over last weekend to climb onto the top half of the table with 10 points from seven games.

"The boys have been doing well as they do in every game. They are a wonderful group. [They are] very professional, disciplined and motivated and we obviously want to continue to maintain the unbeaten run and equally want to win the match (against FC Goa) and get three points," said Coyle.

When he was asked about the possibility of Jackichand Singh playing behind striker after the winger's positive involvement that included an assist from that position against NorthEast, the coach replied, "We don't want to give away our team but we certainly have players to step in. We have been hampered by injuries.

"Jacki has played as a number 10 before. So we do have attacking options and we just have to utilise them during the game. We have to be at our best against a good side because Goa certainly are but it's a game we are certainly looking forward to."

Apart from the growing injury list that has the inclusion of William Lalnunfela besides David Grande, Nick Fitzgerald, Narender Gahlot and Joyner Lourenco, Jamshedpur will be buoyed by the return of Aitor Monroy from suspension.

"It's always nice when you have a quality player like Aitor coming back into your team. [He is a] wonderfully gifted player, a very good professional, sets a great example to the younger players. So when you have those players available to you, that always helps the team.

"That being said, the boys that played the other night (in the 1-0 win over NorthEast United) did very well. That only tells you that, in terms of picking the team, it's always difficult but that's what we want. It's a problem that a coach wants because everybody is in form and the lads are certainly doing well," Coyle stated.

In contrast to Jamshedpur's recent form that includes a draw against , Goa has suffered back-to-back defeats against and Chennaiyin.

"We have to be at our very best from the first minute to the last against FC Goa. They have some wonderfully talented individual players. They can cause you problems. We have to make sure that we solve those problems and look to give them problems of their own. We know that, if we continue in the form we are on, we are a real challenge for winning another three points," the former Chennaiyin coach concluded.