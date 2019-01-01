ISL 2019/20: CK Vineeth set to for Jamshedpur FC

The former Kerala Blasters midfielder is set to sign for Jamshedpur FC ...

Two-time and Federation Cup winner CK Vineeth has signed for Jamshedpur Fc ahead of the 2019/20 (ISL).

The midfielder, who often operates as a winger has joined the Men of Steel after the completion of his loan stint at . The 31-year-old has plied trades for , , Prayag United and Chirag Kerala through his professional career spanning seven years.

He has managed to net 52 goals in 203 appearances for club across all competitions. Of late, Vineeth earned a reputation of a super substitute due to his ability to bring instant impact from the bench.

The midfielder boasts of experience at the Asian level, having played a key role in Bengaluru's campaigns during his three years at the club. Vineeth scored the lone goal against Tampine Rovers in the quarter-final to help Bengaluru advance and eventually finish as runners-up.

More to follow ...