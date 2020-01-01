Mumbai City FC's Jorge Costa confident ahead of fourth spot decider

With Mumbai City battling for a top four spot, Costa feels that all teams should have something to play for till the end of the season...

head coach Jorge Costa is confident of leading his side past on Friday to qualify for the (ISL) 2019-20 play-offs.

The Islanders returned without points against in their last outing in which a win could have sealed a top-four spot.

Following that loss and coming into their last fixture of the regular season, the Portuguese said, "I told the players that nothing changes. We didn't know what would happen in Chennaiyin's next game (until) they beat , (but) the good thing is that tomorrow's (Friday) game depends on us.

"If we win it, we will be inside the top four for sure. So at this moment, I am happy. I have 90-to-95 minutes to win one (this) game and I'm sure that we will do it. We are doing our best every day hoping that finally, we can say that we are in the top four."

Chennaiyin have scored 24 of their 29 goals in the second half of the season and ever since Owen Coyle has taken over the reins, the team has been able to perform well on the field.

"Chennaiyin, in the last few games, is a different team from the beginning of the season. Especially after changing the coach (Coyle), they changed some players and the way that they play, they are doing very well. The players know what we must do, but we have to work together and play as a team," Costa maintained.

FC Goa's 5-0 against Jamshedpur on Wednesday has made the Goans the first Indian side to make it to the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) group stage. With regard to the format of the season, the Mumbai City coach had a few thoughts to share.

"Let me congratulate Goa for winning the regular season," he said. "We can be here for two-to-three hours discussing the good things and the bad (about the format) and what in my opinion needs to change in the ISL.

"We have Mumbai, Chennai and Odisha fighting for top four but some of these teams will play against some teams who have nothing to lose, and this is not good. I think they must find a way for all the teams until the last day to have something to fight for," the 48-year-old suggested.