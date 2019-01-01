ISL 2019-20: Bartholomew Ogbeche brace sets up Kerala Blasters win against ATK

Kerala Blasters were trailing by the sixth minute but came back into the game to pick up three points...

A first half brace by Bart Ogbeche set up a 2-1 win for against in front of 36298 supporters on Sunday at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

A stunning volley by Carl McHugh (6') put ATK in the lead but Ogbeche scored twice (30', 45') before the break to get the hosts back into the game.

Eelco Schattorie sprang a few surprises in the starting lineup. Fan favourite Sahal Abdul Samad and new signing Rahul KP were on the bench. In Sandesh Jhingan's absence, Brazilian Jairo Rodriguez partnered Gianni Zuiverloon in defence.



Former A-League striker Roy Krishna made his ISL debut. Soosairaj and Prabir Das operated as wingbacks in a system that had three defenders at the back.

It took just six minutes for the visitors to stun the home crowd into silence. A foul by Jeakson near the centre allowed Javier Hernandez to swing the ball into the box. Agustin Garcia headed it into the path of Carl McHugh whose stunning volley went in, leaving goalkeeper Bilal clueless.





Blasters had the crowd going bonkers when Pronay Halder pulled Jairo's shirt inside the box just as the defender was setting up a shot. It was a soft decision by the referee but Ogbeche made the most of the chance, slotting it past Arindam from 12 yards at the half-hour mark.

The goal gave new life to the Blasters attack and the hosts were in the lead by half-time. Cidoncha flicked Prasanth's cross into the box and Ogbeche dispatched it from the centre of the box following Pronay Halder's failed clearance.

Blasters continued to be in control of the match after the break. The visitors' attempts to string passes together in the attacking third became futile as the hosts intercepted and countered at every chance they got. Rakip's cross into the box from the right found Gning in space inside the box in one such foray forward but the Senegalese midfielder headed the ball wide.

ATK threatened at regular intervals as the game wore on but were unable to find an end product. Roy Krishna's close-range shot was blocked by substitute Mario Arques before the striker's one-on-one chance was thwarted by Jairo's last-ditch tackle inside the box.

Blasters, who looked a much more settled unit after their first goal, saw the game out easily to start the season with a win.