ISL 2019-20: Josep Gombau eyes three points against Kerala Blasters

Odisha FC will look to build on their emphatic 4-2 win against Mumbai City when they take on Kerala Blasters in Kochi...

After a dominant win against FC 4-2 away from home, Odisha FC are on the road again to face in Kochi on Friday.

Gombau’s men eased past the Islanders to register their first win in this year’s (ISL) and will be looking to build on that performance.

Ahead of their fourth game, head coach Josep Gombau stated, “The league has just started. We played quite well in the three matches. We come here with confidence. We came here to try and get three points.”

Odisha FC will continue to play away from home as their designated home, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar has not yet been readied.

“Every team likes to play in front of their fans for us it is not possible. We moved our home base and went to Odisha, we have support there but the stadium is not ready.” He opined, “To play here is nice, it is more than about feeling the pressure. Every coach wants to play in a packed stadium.”

With the arrival Aridane Santana, Josep Gombau seems to have solved the woes in front of goal. Last season, lacked a goal scorer up front and as a result, were inefficient in the final third.

“Last season, we missed a lot of chances. This year, we played three and scored six goals, that is the second-best after three games. We have a lot of young talent in .

“We come here with a strong mentality and completely sure that we can get three points.”