ISL 2019-20: Antonio Iriondo wary of unknown Chennaiyin

The Jamshedpur coach admitted that he doesn't know what to expect as Owen Coyle begins his stint at Chennaiyin FC

ahead of their (ISL) tie on Monday.

"We are always looking forward to having a good match and get the victory. We don't know how Chennaiyin is going to play because they have a new head coach (Coyle). I don't know how it's going to affect them. I hope we will be able to manage that and get a victory," said the Spaniard.

Sergio Castel was injured in the goalless draw against and was taken off in the 77th minute. Quizzed if he should be worried about his side's finishing, Iriondo expressed that he is satisfied with his team's performance.

"We are going to keep trusting in our players and the work they have done. I'm very happy with the situation at the moment. We have lost two of our foreign players (Castel and Piti) but the team is still performing good. I hope we continue with this kind of performance until we can recover both the players," he said.

"It' is not very easy to score goals. We are going to keep working on that (not scoring goals) and hopefully we will get better."

Regarding Piti's return, Iriondo revealed, "Piti is back in training with the group. Now the only problem is a lack of fitness."

"In these kinds of short leagues, when you lose some players for five matches, it's something important. Just imagine that if they miss (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez for many matches," he added.

The Jamshedpur FC coach also voiced his opinion on the standard of refereeing that has received quite a bit of flak in the ongoing season.

"I'm not the correct person to tell the league, but for sure they have to do something. Referees also need help so it's for all of us to help them so that they can improve with the support of the league and the teams," he stated.