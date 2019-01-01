ISL 2019-20: Marcelinho brilliance gives Hyderabad first points on the board

Marko Stankovic and Marcelinho complete the come-back win for Hyderabad FC....

Hyderabad FC created history in their first home game in the (ISL) with a 2-1 win over at the GMC Balayogi stadium, on Saturday.

Rahul KP's 34th minute opener was cancelled by Marko Stankovic's penalty in the 54th minute before Marcelinho (81') bagged the winner from a direct free-kick.

Injured Sahil Panwar and Adil Khan were replaced by Shankar Sampingraj and Abhishek Halder for the hosts. The three changes for the visitors saw TP Rehenesh, Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad come in place of Bilal Khan, Halicharan Narzary and Jeakson Singh.

Kerala Blasters were hit by the injury of Gianni Zuiverloon early on in the 10th minute which forced Eelco Schattorie to bring in Raju Gaikwad.

Not many chances created by both the sides in the opening exchanges other than a one-off shot on target by Mohammed Yasir that was blocked by Rehenesh while Rahul KP had a few shots off target.

A minute after Rehenesh's chest from Gaikwad's pass was intercepted by Abhishek Halder but for the touch a bit too heavy, Rahul made the best of Samad's through ball to see it past Kamaljit Singh in the 34th minute to hand Kerala the lead.

Hyderabad struggled to create enough opportunities for themselves, though Marcelinho did force Rehenesh into making a save before the break.

Crossing over, Marcelinho stepped up the pace against Gaikwad and put a perfect cross for Robin, who but flopped on it instead of a tap-in.

However, Hyderabad FC got lucky to be awarded a penalty as Mouhamadou Gning was deemed guilty of bringing down Mohammed Yasir in the box. Stankovic calmly slotted in from the resultant penalty in the 54th minute.

Kerala nearly moved ahead in the 63rd minute if it was for Bartholomew Ogbeche's first touch finding a way past Kamaljit after Rahul had tricked past Gurtej Singh and Nikhil Poojary to create the opportunity.

Marcelinho had enough curve and direction on his solo effort in the 76th minute as the ball took a touch of the outside of the post but it was eventually the Brazilian's brilliance from a direct free-kick that had enough curl to beat Rehenesh in the 81st minute after Gning was once again the culprit with a foul on Poojary.