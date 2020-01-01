ISL 2020-21: Manuel Marquez - The work of Gerard Nus at NorthEast United is fantastic

The Hyderabad tactician called for his side to be focused against the Men of Steel..

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez is looking for a better performance his attack when they take on at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco on Wednesday.

Having opened their 2020-21 (ISL) campaign with a 1-0 win over Odisha, they held Bengaluru to a goalless draw in their second match.

"We need to improve not only in defence but also the final part of the opponent box. We have to create more clear chances. In two games we have only one point and one goal from a penalty. But I would be worried if my team didn't create many chances," said Marquez on Hyderabad not being able to convert their chances having taken a total of 31 shots in two matches.

He was quick to point that Nerijus Valskis will be a threat for his defenders to deal as the striker already has three goals to his name this season. He also spoke on how the Lithuanian forward has scored three different types of goals.

"For me, they (Jamshedpur) are a very good team. Against Chennaiyin (1-2 loss), maybe it was a different game because they conceded in the first half and they lost their centre-back (Peter Hartley) and his substitute (Narender Gahlot) was also injured in the second half. But the other day (the 2-2 draw against Odisha), it was the opposite. They started strongly with a very good high pressing game. They have very good players in all the lines but they could not score in all the moments of the game."

"He (Valskis) has scored three goals in two games and three different types of goals. First with a header, second was a penalty and third with his boot. He doesn't only play in the box. He goes to the wing and he's very difficult to mark. We have to be very focused on the game but there are other players like Jackichand (Singh) and the other players who are also dangerous in the second line."

Asked about Adil Khan's availability given that the international hasn't had a role to play in the two games so far, the coach explained, "The problem was that he had an injury and he couldn't start the championship and the centre-backs who are playing now are doing very good. So now he has to wait for his moment but to have a player like Adil is very good and he will play soon."

It's been observed that teams playing a possession-based game this season are yet to find their feet while those who voluntarily do not look for play the pass-and-move style of game have accumulated more points.

Marquez opined, "We have to respect how the other teams play. Sometimes they play in another way but for me, the style that our team plays is very difficult because we have very good technical players. Of course, with ( ) with this (pragmatic) style last season, they have a lot of continuity. For me, continuity is very important. The work of Gerard (Nus) at NorthEast is fantastic. It shows that the team is very organised and I'm sure that they would like to play in another way. But if they play counter-attack or not depends on the opponent."