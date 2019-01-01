ISL 2019-20: Ferran Corominas' late penalty helps FC Goa hold Bengaluru FC

The Spanish striker converted a late penalty as FC Goa rescued a point at the death...

A late penalty strike by Ferran Corominas helped hold to a 1-1 draw in their second match of the (ISL) 2019-20 on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Udanta Singh handed Bengaluru the lead in the 62nd minute and looked to be closing in on a win but Ferran Corominas' late strike from 12 yards (90+3') salvaged a point for Goa.

The Gaurs made one change to the side that defeated 3-0 at the same venue, with Ahmed Jahouh coming in for Jackichand Singh. Bengaluru boss Carles Cuadrat named the same line-up that drew against 0-0 at home.

The visitors took the game to Goa’s half in the opening moments of the game and created a couple of half-chances from the wing, courtesy of Udanta Singh. But they were unable to trouble Mohammad Nawaz for most parts of the first half.

Lobera’s tactical tweak saw Manvir Singh drop deep and play Seminlen Doungel in with a couple of incisive passes. But the striker was unable to time his passes, with Gurpreet Singh comfortably claiming what could have been huge goal-scoring opportunities.

Dimas Delgado came close in the 39th minute when his inswinging corner flew above Goa’s defence and was headed towards the far corner. But Doungel cleared off the line to preserve the parity until half-time.

Goa started the second half with more intent and pressed the Bengaluru defence very well. But it was the visitors who took the first initiative, through Gurpreet.

The Bengaluru custodian sent a looping ball into Bengaluru’s attacking third to find Manuel Onwu. The Spaniard headed it towards Udanta, who dribbled Fall with a deft touch and slotted it past Nawaz.

The defending champions did well to control the game after taking the lead in the 62nd minute but there were signs of an equaliser, with Goa advancing dangerously in the last 15 minutes.

Eventually, Ashique Kuruniyan undid his good work from 90 minutes by recklessly bringing down Corominas inside the box. The Spaniard scored from the spot to provide his team with a point from the big game.

Bengaluru will be gutted not to bag all three points despite looking the better side for most parts of the game. But the hosts did just enough to steal a point in the death.