FC Goa's Juan Ferrando: Some Mumbai players will be motivated to do well against us

Edu Bedia pointed that 'extra motivation' can do more harm than good for a professional footballer...

FC Goa opened their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Bengaluru with 2-2 draw, where they trailed by two goals until the 66th minute and managed to pick a point thanks to two quick-fire strikes by Igor Angulo.

Coach Juan Ferrando was not happy with a point from their first match and believes that his side will only get better with more minutes on the pitch.

"We need more games and I hope game-by-game, the team will get stronger and everyone (every player) understands the concept of our tactics," he opined.

The Gaurs will next face Mumbai City FC on Wednesday in what promises to be an exciting clash as the latter is coached by former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera. Ahmed Jahouh of Mumbai will miss the tie due to suspension.

"There are quite a few important players in the opponent (team) but my focus is on my team to improve my players and then decide the best first XI against Mumbai. I am not thinking about the first XI of Mumbai."

Apart from Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall are among those who parted ways with FC Goa in the summer. He did point that they will be motivated to prove a point against FC Goa.

"Maybe for some players who played here and are playing for Mumbai tomorrow, there is a motivation to play (well) against their former team. For us, we are only thinking about ourselves. We are thinking about three points and this is the most important thing for us," said Ferrando.

"Of course, tomorrow there are some details to explain because we are facing the ex-coach of Goa (Lobera) and some players who played in Goa are now in Mumbai. But our mentality in friendlies, the (ISL) championship and in the AFC in future will be the same all the time - win three points, be positive and be competitive."

FC Goa captain Edu Bedia also shared similar sentiments about facing his former team-mates and maintained that Goa's past wins, including the big margin scorelines of 5-2 and 4-2 victories over Mumbai, will have no bearing on Wednesday's encounter.

"Extra motivation is not good for any athlete because it can end up with someone doing more than what they are required to do on the pitch. Our aim is simple. There will be our past players on the pitch (against us) but as the coach said, we have to focus on ourselves and get three points. In the last game (against Bengaluru), we ended with a very good sensation. So we carry on with that momentum and do well with the next game tomorrow.

"I don't think the games of last season have much to do with the games we will play this season. There are completely new teams - the coaches and a lot of players have changed. The only thing retained is the names (of the teams). Our style of play is similar, but beyond that nothing similar to last season," said Bedia.