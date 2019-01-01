ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin, Odisha FC cancel each other out

Chennaiyin failed to pick up from where they left off...

A second-half goal-fest saw Chennaiyin being held by Odisha FC (2-2) on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

A Xisco Hernandes strike (54') was sandwiched between Nerijus Valskis (51', 71') brace as Chennaiyin looked set to pick up their second win on the trot. However, Aridane Santana struck in the 82nd minute to help Odisha pick up a point.

John Gregory did not tinker with the winning combination that edged Hyderabad FC 2-1 at the same venue three days ago. Xisco Hernandez and Vinit Rai made the starting line-up for Odisha after sitting out against .

The visitors were dominant in the opening minutes, with Xisco shining in his number 10 role. But some inspiring work between the sticks from Vishal Kaith ensured the Spaniard did not have any impact on the game, statistically.

One of the best chances of the first half arrived in the 18th minute when Xisco delivered a tasty cross into the six-yard box. Lack of communication between Odisha centre-backs Carlos Delgado and Diawandou Diagne saw Chennaiyin getting a sight at goal.

The hosts struggled to test Arshdeep Singh at the other end and their best chance arrived through an Edwin Vanspaul volley off Diagne’s failed clearance that whizzed above the cross-bar.