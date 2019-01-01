ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC's complete fixture list
CFC Media
The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees Kerala Blasters FC take on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.
Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC kickstart their season with an away game against FC Goa on 23rd October 2019.
The Marina Machans will play their first home game of the season on 27th October when they host last year's semifinalists Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai.
Here's their complete fixture list: