ISL 2019-20: Manuel Lanzarote in the dark about ATK future next season

The Kolkata-based side might release star player player Manuel Lanzarote...

It would not be surprising if Manuel Lanzarote does not don 's colours in the 2019-20 (ISL) season.

In what should come as a baffling decision to many fans in Kolkata, ATK has reportedly decided to let go of their most valuable player Lanzarote, as the Spaniard does not fit into the plans of newly appointed coach Antonio Habas.

When Goal contacted Lanzarote, he stated that neither the club nor the coach has assured him of a place in the team for next season, although he remains contracted to ATK.

"The club has not informed me about my situation. My agent talked to the coach and he does not say anything about my continuity either. He tells me that the club is talking to me and the reality is that I have not spoken to anyone (from the club). The coach and the club know what they want to do about me but nobody has contacted me yet," the former player told Goal.

The ATK skipper also clarified that he wishes to continue with ATK, but if the club decided to terminate his contract then he will evaluate options both in and abroad.

"I have no offer nor do I intend to leave ATK. (But) If the moment comes that they throw me out of the club, I will evaluate whether I will continue in or return to . But it is a difficult situation as things stand. At the same time, I have no need to leave ATK. The club informed me that the coach will call me and I have been waiting for a month and a half. But I have a contract with ATK. As long as the club does not inform me, I'm an ATK player. They will decide," explained Lanzarote.

Meanwhile, Habas refused to comment on this matter when contacted and stated that the club officials are in a better position to respond.

When Goal contacted ATK CEO Raghu Iyer, he said that the club is not planning to release Lanzarote.

With five goals and two assists to his name, Lanzarote was the star performer in an otherwise dull ATK side which failed to qualify for the playoffs in the previous ISL season.