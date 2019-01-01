ISL 2018-19: Sergio Lobera - Winning against ATK my only target for now

The FC Goa head coach wants a positive result against ATK in the race to the playoffs....

With the race for the Indian Super League (ISL) playoff spots as tight as ever, all eyes will be on Thursday’s clash which sees FC Goa take on fellow top-four hopefuls ATK.

Plenty of permutations and combinations are possible for FC Goa with four league games remaining but head coach Sergio Lobera is not thinking too far ahead just yet.

“Right now I only have one target on mind which is winning tomorrow,” the Spaniard stated.

The reverse fixture between the two sides at Kolkata ended in a goal-less stalemate and Lobera that getting three points against Steve Coppell’s men on Thursday will not be an easy task.

“No I never take (a win) for granted. I always look forward to getting the three points but I never expect anything. After the game is over, even a draw can be a positive depending on how the match panned out. But before the game starts, we never expect anything,” Lobera explained.

“At the end in football, what matters is having good balance,” he added.

Luckily for the Gaurs, they do not have any injuries to worry about before the ATK clash.

"We still have one training session remaining. So far everyone has been training together. As of now, everyone is fit,” the Goa coach stated.

Thursday’s clash will see ATK’s Manuel Lanzarote line up against his former employers but Lobera is refusing to focus on the Spanish playmaker.

“I think we are facing a great team but I would only like to talk about my players. We have to beat a team, not an individual player. At this moment, I think Edu Garcia has been in great form for them,” concluded Lobera.