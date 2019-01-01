ISL 2018-19: Sergio Lobera - Want to win and seal the second place

Sergio Lobera is happy with the performance of FC Goa’s defence which has conceded just 20 goals this season….

FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera will settle for nothing less than full points when they face reigning champions Chennaiyin FC in their final match of the Indian Super League (ISL) league stage on Thursday.

The Spanish coach wants to finish on the second spot so that they can play the second leg of the play-offs at home. He said, “We are approaching the game in a way we so that we can play the second leg of the play-offs at home. That is very crucial in the semifinals. Therefore my only idea will be to get the win tomorrow and seal the second place.”

Lobera mentioned that Goa became overconfident in the second half against Bengaluru FC last week, resulting in a defeat. But other than that, he is satisfied with the overall performance of the side.

He said, “I think certain instances in the match against Bengaluru FC made us overconfident. The first half was very tight. Both teams created chances. Second half they were down to 10 men and I think that made us overconfident.

“But except the second 45 minutes against Bengaluru, I think the competitive level of the team has been very high throughout the season. Whenever we have taken the lead we have always tried to get another goal.”

FC Goa’s biggest weakness last season was their backline which leaked too many goals. But Lobera suggested that his team’s defence has improved massively in this season.

“I think nowadays in football everyone knows that you have to get good results. For me, the most important thing is how to get those results. At the beginning of the season, one of my goals was to improve the team defensively. Now we are one of those teams who has kept the maximum number of clean sheets this season.

“We have the best goal difference. So I think I achieved my goal. We have sealed the play-offs spot with two games to go. But this is not enough, I am very ambitious and we want to achieve more. Right now we are in the semifinals and we will try to win that and then win the final too, said the Spaniard.