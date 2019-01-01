ISL 2018: Nelo Vingada hoping Kerala Blasters can influence top-four race

Kerala Blasters ended their 14-match winless streak and registered their second win of Indian Super League (ISL) this season on Friday after getting the better of arch-rivals Chennaiyin FC 3-0.

Coach Nelo Vingada was a relieved man after the match and wholeheartedly praised his players for their stellar performance against Chennaiyin.

The Kerala Blasters boss said, “My words are for the players. The players deserve to have a day like today. Our team was very compact and had good organization. I have a different vision and concept and we changed some things. The players showed strong commitment after the game in Bengaluru and their confidence was up.”

He further added, “We are working in training. But 95 per cent of what happened in the game came from the players. Two good headers and the goalkeepers made fantastic saves.”

Chennaiyin coach John Gregory had suggested after the match that Kerala Blasters did no adhere to fair play rules as they did not stop an attack even after Chris Herd went down on the ground with a cramp. The home side scored a goal from that move.

But Vingada refused to give a reply to Gregory’s accusation. He said, “I respect John Gregory. He is a great coach, he is a champion. But I don't want to make a comment on that. Our defenders got the ball and they immediately started a counter attack. I believe that no one in our team saw whether the Chennaiyin player was down or not. If I was in the position of John, maybe I wouldn't have been happy. Even without that situation, our win was perfect. We created a lot of chances.”

Kerala next meet FC Goa and Nelo wants his team to give their best and beat them.

“Goa are in a good position and NorthEast United after a win in Mumbai, are also having a fantastic season. In this form, I think Kerala can have a say on the final top four. But I don't care. We will try to win. We will try to make life hard for Goa. That is our obligation as professionals,” said the Kerala boss.