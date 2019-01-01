ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City's Jorge Costa - I'm not stupid to take it easy

Mumbai City will be without centre-back Lucian Goian against NorthEast United...

Mumbai City will be looking to return to winning ways after two back-to-back defeats when they take on NorthEast United on Wednesday at home.

After recent defeats to Goa and Jamshedpur, Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa feels his team is capable of dealing with the pressure of the final stage of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL).

"It's the same pressure (as before). Every week, you have games and the level of pressure is higher than before. This is our life. We should know how to deal with the pressure, that's why we have this job. This is a job in which we're under pressure every day. I chose this life so I must deal with the pressure," Costa said.

NorthEast United are winless in their last three away games and last won away from home in November but Costa admits it would be stupid to think Wednesday's match is going to be easy because of their poor away form.

"Of course, it won't be an easy game. We're speaking about one of the best teams that play the best football in India, especially foreign players. They're having a great season. I'm not so stupid, if I was stupid, (I'll think) I'll have an easy game tomorrow.

"I will not change the way that we wish to play. They have very good players. Very aggressive team. In terms of organization, one of the best teams in India. We need to give our best tomorrow. We want to finish the game and have three points.

"It was a difficult game (last meeting), we finished the game defending and working a lot as a team. It was an important 3 points for us. Now we have another game and need to have another 3 points that are also very important for us.

Mumbai City will miss the services of Lucian Goian who is suspended. Subhasish Bose, Alen Deory, Joyner Lourenco and Davinder Singh have been ruled out due to injuries.