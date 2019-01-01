ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa confirms he is staying back at Mumbai City

Mumbai City FC boss Jorge Costa is keen to making it to the ISL final...

Mumbai City FC ended the league stage of Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 on a rough note as they went down 2-1 against FC Pune City.

The Islanders failed to deliver their usual performance and were given a lesson in finishing by Pune City. Coach Jorge Costa though refused to blame his players for the defeat.

He said, “We lost the game. We came here to get the three points. We worked for it and created a lot of opportunities. We go back home with zero points also with no injuries. Only maybe Rafael Bastos but that is nothing serious.

“I am not happy with the result but I won’t say anything about the players because they worked and tried for 90 minutes. They were focused. From Monday, we start to prepare for the semifinals.”

Costa did not reveal his strategy for countering FC Goa in the two-legged semifinal. It must be noted that FC Goa had beaten Mumbai twice in the league.

“If we want to play the final something has to be different, starting with the results. The last two times we faced FC Goa, one was 5-0 and the other game was 2-0. We have to change certain things to win and go to the final. I can’t reveal my plans,” said the Portuguese coach.

He said, “We have to play two games before we can make the final. As I told you earlier, we want to play the final. We are happy to be here and now we play two very difficult games. We have reached the top four and we want to reach the final and win the league.”

Interestingly, Jorge Costa confirmed that he has signed an extension with Mumbai City FC for another season.

He said, “I will stay in Mumbai next year”.