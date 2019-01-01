ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa - We will have a different game tomorrow

The Mumbai City coach suggested that they are not thinking about the results against FC Goa in the league stage…

Mumbai City FC will be hoping to seek revenge on Saturday when they take on FC Goa in the first leg of the second semifinal of Indian Super League (ISL) season five at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders had lost both their ties against the Gaurs in the league stage which includes a 5-1 drubbing in the first phase.

But Mumbai boss Jorge Costa did not want to think about the past. He suggested, “We have to see the reality, we've lost two games against FC Goa. I hope there'll be a different story tomorrow and we'll look to change the result.

“This is not a league game, we've got two games (Home and Away). Honestly, we will definitely have a different game tomorrow. The players have worked hard like always and we are very focussed.

“We want a lot more and that means playing the ISL final. It won't be easy but that's our next target. The team that makes fewer mistakes will play the final. It'll be a good game tomorrow.”

He also mentioned that his team will not make the same mistakes they committed during the league stage against the Goan club.

He said, “We made mistakes in the two games against FC Goa but we've learnt from it. We don't like to lose and must avoid making mistakes.

“FC Goa have a very good team and they'll be up against a very good team in Mumbai City FC too. We must release all the pressure ahead of the game.”

The Portuguese coach mentioned that the mood in the Mumbai camp is good and they are ready to take on a strong side like FC Goa. “The mood in our camp is very good. It's an exciting encounter for us and we are ready for the semi-final,” said the former FC player.