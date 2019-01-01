ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa - Mumbai City should have played better

Mumbai City FC suffered consecutive defeats for the very first time this season...

League leaders a fortnight ago, Mumbai City FC slumped to their second defeat on the trot in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) as they went down 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC on Friday.



The Ranbir Kapoor co-owned team were second best for most parts and struggled to create a chance of note especially in the second half.



Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa was disappointment with the performance but also hinted his annoyance with the officiating.

"One team was allowed to play and the other team was not allowed to play. We should have played better and we should have had more confidence.From the first minute, it was difficult. We were playing against a team which is very dangerous from free-kicks and corners. They have scored from a free-kick today. I am not giving an excuse but we should have played better."



Costa wants his team to get back to their best when they host NorthEast United on Wednesday at the Mumbai Football Arena. He backed his players to come good despite producing a sub-par display in their last two games.



"I want to say that we can play football. I watch every game of ISL and I know the difference between our team and all the other teams," he concluded.



Mumbai City remained second on the league table with 27 points with only three rounds of games remaining.