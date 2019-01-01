ISL 2018-19 Final: Zaid Krouch hoping for good support in Mumbai

The FC Goa January signing made known of his wish to have more minutes on the pitch...

Zaid Krouch became the third Moroccan to play on Indian shores after Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous made their mark with in the (ISL).

Just like Boumous joined the club in the January transfer window last season, Krouch was added to Sergio Lobera's setup in January this year.

Having played under the Spanish coach during his time at Moroccan side Moghreb Tétouan, the 28-year-old mentioned that his only challenge was to travel to a different country in his senior footballing career.

"It was not much difficult," he said. "You have to take some time especially when to travel abroad. For me, it's a new city and a new team. You need time but now it's fine, just that I need more minutes for people to know who I am."

It is no secret that Sergio Lobera thoroughly believes in sticking to a set team often without making more than one or two changes to his first 11.

As such, despite being named in the matchday squad ever since his move to , Krouch has managed to make only one start but has also been fortunate to be brought on as a substitute on every other occasion in his nine appearances.

However, the attacker could not help to honestly admit of his desire to earn more minutes on the pitch. "I come late. I don't know why. It is the decision of the coach. I respect that because we are professional players. We have to respect any instructions from the coach.

"I also want to play in the 11 or at least 15 to 20 minutes before the end of the second half but this is the choice of the coach. So I don't have any problems (though) I wish more minutes (of game time)," he shared.

Zaid Krouch has no doubt been a dynamic figure every time he has been introduced on the field of play and has generated a following for himself amongst the supporters at the club.

"When I get the ball, I hear the fans and I feel (as if I get) much power. It's amazing and I hope these fans come with us to support us in Mumbai. We all feel good but to be more happy, we have to win in the final," he stated.

On Sunday, Krouch feels that it will be a fight to bring the title to Goa.

"This game will be very difficult. More importantly, it is the final. So there will be a lot of pressure but we will go to Mumbai to fight against Bengaluru [FC] to bring the title to Goa," he signed out.