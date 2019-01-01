ISL 2018-19: Spirited Bengaluru come back from behind to hold Kerala Blasters

Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri's strikes inspire brilliant comeback for Bengaluru FC against Kerala Blasters....

Bengaluru FC overcame a two-goal deficit to deny Kerala Blasters their first win over the blues. First half goals from Slavisa Stojanovic [16] and Courage Pekuson [40] were cancelled by Udanta Singh (69') and Sunil Chhetri (85')

Bengaluru made two changes to the line-up that edged past NorthEast United last week with Teenager Edmund Lalrindika and Nishu Kumar started the game, with Rahul Bheke and Rino Anta seeing the bench.

The visitors made three changes to the team that featured in their defeat to Delhi Dynamos. Mohammed Rakip, Pritam Singh, Kizito Keziron and Courage Pekuson replaced Cyril Kali, Nikola Krcmarevic, Prashanth K and Lalaruatthara.

The visitors took the first initiative as early as the third minute, with Slavisa Stojanovic volleying a Len Doungel cross just wide. Bengaluru then controlled possession without causing any real threat to Kerala.

In the 14th minute, Rakip sent in a threatening ball rom the left wing, into the path of Stojanovic. Lewis’s attempt to clear the ball was unsuccessful and the make-shift right-back for the game ended up handling the ball. The referee pointed to the spot and Stojanovic buried it, sending Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the wrong way.

Bengaluru had a goal disallowed moments later after Sunil Chhetri was marginally offside when he received a pass from Erik Paartalu. Lalrindika tapped the square pass in, but the goal didn’t stand.

Pekuson doubled Kerala’s lead five minutes before half-time, after his shot from distance went past an unassuming Gurpreet and into the back of the net. Yet again the goal came as a result of a scintillating run by Doungel on the right.

The hosts came close to scoring in the 50th minute through Chhetri. The captain was at the end of a brilliant cross from Udanta, but failed to keep his header down.

Bengaluru were the more threatening team in the early moments of the first team, but a resilient Dheeraj Singh ensured that Kerala’s two-goal lead stayed intact.

The perseverance paid for Bengaluru in the 69th minute when Udanta headed the Chhetri’s cross from close range. The move was started by Paartalu, after he lobbed the ball behind the Kerala defence and into the path of the skipper.

Chhetri restored parity in the 85th minute after he headed a cross from Udanta. The goal was a product of some good link-up play on the right between Miku, Bheke and Udanta.

However, the hosts were unable to find their third and now have to wait until Saturday to try and seal a play-off spot.