ISL 2018-19: Cesar Ferrando - We have to take a step ahead to win the match

Cesar Ferrando agreed that the team which lose on Sunday will be out of contention for the playoffs spot…

Jamshedpur FC will look for all three points when they take on ATK in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 clash on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Speaking about the match, Jamshedpur coach Cesar Ferrando said, “The young players are playing very well. Tomorrow we have to take a step ahead to win the match. Everyone has to play to their best. Be it 18 years, 25 or even more than that. It’s important to improve performance. Farukh (Choudhary) is playing very well. I’m very happy with Jerry (Mawihmingthanga) and (Sumeet) Passi as well.”

Jamshedpur FC under Cesar Ferrando have displayed attacking attractive style of play so far in the season but they have not got the desired results. The team has managed to win just four matches out 13 and drew eight games.

Speaking about too many draws, coach Ferrando said, “Yes we have drawn a lot of matches. I think we played very well in many matches but it isn’t enough to win. We need more quality in the opponent box. We are a good team but if you want to score you need more quality in the final third. We need to improve our attack. But its football, you can win draw or lose. Tomorrow if we draw we need to win the next two matches against Mumbai and Pune. Tomorrow’s draw is only good for the top four teams.”

Jamshedpur are missing two crucial overseas players, Tim Cahill and Carlos Calvo. While Calvo is serving a three-match suspension, Cahill is out of action due to an injury.

On missing key players at such a crucial juncture, the Spaniard opined, “I don’t want to give any excuse. Tomorrow, we are going to lineup the best team to play against ATK. If we lose the match, I don’t want an excuse for anything. We are still a very good team regardless of the players. For me, tomorrow my team is the best team in the world.”

He also gave an update on the injury concerns of his team ahead of the ATK match. “(Tim) Cahill has suffered an injury that is called the jersey finger. He has gone to Manchester for surgery. He should be back in two to three weeks. Raju Gaikwad is suffering from a hamstring injury. (Michael) Soosairaj is down with viral figure. No chance of playing,” said the former Atletico Madrid coach.

Unlike Steve Coppell, the Spanish coach agreed that the side which loses on Sunday will be out of contention for the playoffs.

He said, “One of the teams that will lose tomorrow is going to be out of the playoffs spot. The other team will get their chances boosted. There is competition to be in the top four. But after this match, you can’t lose any more matches and have to win all the remaining matches. Tomorrow’s match is a strong match for both the teams.”