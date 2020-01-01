'Isco needs to score more goals' - Zidane calls for Real Madrid midfielder to step up

While happy with the Spaniard's performance, the head coach wants more scoring from the midfielder

Zinedine Zidane wants to see more goals from Isco after the midfielder netted his first of the season in 's 4-1 win over Osasuna on Sunday.

Isco brought Madrid level , cancelling out Unai Garcia's opener, before Madrid eased to victory as their three-point lead at the top was maintained.

The 27-year-old Isco has only scored twice this season, with only one coming in La Liga, a competition in which he has started nine times this campaign.

Article continues below

More teams

Zidane praised Isco's performance at Osasuna, but said he wanted the midfielder on the scoresheet more often.

"I don't think anything has changed. Isco's an important player in this squad," the Madrid head coach told a news conference.

"He's a player that always gives everything when he plays. He's a good footballer. I like the way he plays. He's technical and skilful. He's very important for us.

"He had a brilliant game like everyone else, but above all I am happy about his goal, because he needs to score more goals."

While Isco has experienced his share of ups and downs under Zidane, Gareth Bale is another player that has had good and bad moments under the French boss.

On Sunday, Zidane lashed out at journalists, accusing them of coming up with the story of a divide between him and Bale that the Real Madrid boss says does not exist.

That statement came after Bale made his first appearance in three La Liga matches following a chest infection and ankle problem, with the winger having missed 10 matches this season through injury or suspension.

Overall, though, Zidane was happy with how his team performed on Sunday in a win that allowed them to keep setting the pace atop La Liga.

"I am very happy. It was a complicated rival in their tough stadium but we knew how to control the situation," Zidane said. "A deserved win in a very difficult place to play."

Madrid are next in action at home to on Sunday as Zidane, Isco and co. maintain a three-point lead over rivals at the top of La Liga.

After taking on Celta Vigo, Madrid will then face before kickstarting the 's round of 16 against .