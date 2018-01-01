Live Scores
African All Stars

Isaac Success hails Watford’s draw vs. Newcastle United

Comments()
Getty
The Nigeria international featured for the entire duration as the Hornets forced Rafael Benitez’s men to a stalemate at the Vicarage Road

Isaac Success has applauded Watford’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Salomon Rondon’s first-half effort looked to have secured victory for the Magpies before Abdoulaye Doucoure's 82nd-minute strike helped the Hornets with a point.

The 22-year-old was on parade for the entire duration and put in a decent performance as Javi Gracia’s men avoided defeat in their final game of the year.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

And following the display, the former Granada man has taken to the social media to laud his side while urging them to be focused on their next game against Bournemouth on January 2.

“Great fight from the team today to have secured a point, let’s go again. Up to the next one,” Success posted on Intagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Great fight from the team today to have secured a point,let’s go again.up to the next one

A post shared by ISAAC SUCCESS (@isaacsuccess11) on

The draw ensured their place in the ninth spot in the league standings with 28 points from 20 games.

Success has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season for Watford, scoring three goals and will be looking to improve on the performance in 2019.

Next article:
'I didn't see a smile in any faces' - Klopp insists Liverpool lead is 'nothing'
Next article:
Higuain dedicates winning goal to Gattuso as Milan beat SPAL
Next article:
Emery refuses to blame referee for Liverpool thrashing
Next article:
From 13 goals to 13 touches - Aubameyang stat sums up Arsenal's Anfield embarrassment
Next article:
AC Milan 2 SPAL 1: Higuain ends drought to ease pressure on Gattuso
Close