Inzaghi out of running for Juventus job as he signs new Lazio deal

The Italian manager will stay on in Rome, having signed a new two-year contract, ending rumours he was set to join a Serie A rival

Simone Inzaghi has signed a contract extension with that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2021, putting an end to speculation linking him with a move to .

The Italian tactician has spent the entirety of his coaching career at the Roman club, taking over initially as caretaker in 2016 before being given the job permanently.

Lazio finished eighth in last season, seven points off arch-rivals , who ended the campaign in sixth, occupying the final qualification spot.

And the club announced the deal on their official website, stating: "Lazio announces that it has renewed and extended the work contract of Mr. Simone Inzaghi until 06/30/2021.

"The choice to continue this journey together, the result of shared planning, strengthens the bond between the parties and certifies the unity of intent necessary to achieve the set sporting goals."

There had been speculation that he was in the running for the vacant posts at one of Juventus or , following the departures of Massimiliano Allegri and Gennaro Gattuso, respectively.

The new deal appears to put those rumours to bed, however, with boss Maurizio Sarri seemingly clear to take over at Juve.

The Blues manager remains the favourite to replace Allegri in Turin, and Goal understands that Juve are both keen to appoint him and willing to pay his £5 million exit clause.

Sarri has been an unpopular figure at Stamford Bridge despite finishing third in the Premier League and reaching two cup finals - losing the on penalties to all-conquering and winning the Europa League against London rivals .

City boss Pep Guardiola was also strongly linked with a move to the Italian giants but he has frequently insisted that he remains committed to the Premier League club and is not looking to leave.

However, that hasn't stopped retiring Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli stating his belief that a move for the Spaniard is still possible.

At San Siro, meanwhile, manager Marco Giampaolo appears set to land the Milan job after impressing in his current post, while Goal understands Roma, who are also looking for a new manager, are in advanced talks with Paulo Fonseca.