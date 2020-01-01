Inter won't make a play for Roma star Zaniolo - Marotta

The Nerazzurri chief was asked about the club's interest in two Giallorossi players following the draw between the two teams

chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said the Nerazzurri have not made an approach for star Nicolo Zaniolo and "probably won't" in the future, while he also discussed the possibility of signing Alexis Sanchez permanently from .

Zaniolo has flourished in the Italian capital since joining Roma from rivals Inter in 2018, establishing himself as a key player for the Giallorossi and .

But the attacking midfielder, who returned from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) earlier this month, has been linked with an Inter reunion, while Italian champions are also reportedly interested.

Marotta, however, played down reports Zaniolo could make a San Siro comeback prior to Sunday's 2-2 draw between Inter and Roma.

"He's one of most interesting players in the league, but we haven't approached Roma officials and probably won't," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia of Zaniolo, who did not feature for Roma at home to Inter.

Inter CEO Marotta was also asked about another Roma player – captain Edin Dzeko.

Antonio Conte was desperate to sign Dzeko at the start of the season, but a transfer did not materialise as the veteran Bosnian striker re-signed until 2022.

"It's a bit inappropriate to talk about the transfer market now," Marotta said. "There are competitions that still have to end and the upcoming window will be an unusual one."

7 - Since the return of top European Leagues, only Lionel Messi (9) has provided more assists than Alexis #Sanchez (7). Artist. #RomaInter #SerieA pic.twitter.com/xOmVMkcoP1 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 19, 2020

Sanchez continued his fine form for Inter on Sunday, supplying another assist amid speculation over his long-term future.

On loan from Premier League giants United, Sanchez has tallied seven assists and scored twice since Serie A returned last month after the league was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Only superstar Lionel Messi (nine) has provided more assists than Sanchez since the return of the top European leagues.

"As for Sanchez, we'll make targeted assessments on him and see what can be done. I think mixing experienced players with younger ones is the right thing to do," Marotta added.

"We're looking for both kinds of players. Investing in talent is a job for the future. Experienced players, on the other hand, can make an impact immediately. We have to raise the bar and get closer to victory."