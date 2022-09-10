Inter vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Torino on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Inter will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Torino in Serie A at San Siro, on Saturday. The Nerazzurri have suffered successive losses in the previous two matches, first against AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina and then to German giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

There is little doubt that it will be a tricky encounter against Torino as Ivan Juric's men have been in decent form and have won three of their five matches in the domestic league heading into this fixture.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Inter vs Torino date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Torino Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9:30pm IST Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch Inter vs Torino on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

The clash between Inter and Torino can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.

In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India NA Voot Select

Inter team news and squad

Inter will miss the services of Romelu Lukaku upfront as the striker is still battling a thigh injury. Hence it is likely that Edin Dzeko will once again partner Lautaro Martinez upfront.

Nicolo Barella is expected tp be reinstated in the starting XI which means that Henrikh Mkhitaryan may have to settle for a spot in the bench. Barella is likely to join Hakan Calhanoglu and Marcelo Brozovic in midfield.

Meanwhile, Samir Handanovic could be back between the sticks with Andre Onana potentially being relegated to the bench.

Position Players Goalkeepers Cordaz, Handanovic, Onana Defenders Bastoni, Bellanova, Darmian, De Vrij, Dalbert, Dimarco, Dumfries, Skriniar, Zanotti Midfielders Agoume, Asllani, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Casadei, Fonseca, Gagliardini, Gianelli, Gosens, Mkhitaryan Forwards Correa, Dzeko, Martinez, Salcedo

Torino team news and squad

Stephane Singo, Etrit Berisha, Aleksei Miranchuk and Samuele Ricci have doubts over their availability for Torino due to injuries.

All eyes will be on Nikola Vlasic who has scored three goals in his last three appearances in Serie A. His partnership with Antonio Sanabria in the attacking third will be key for the Turin-based team against Inter.