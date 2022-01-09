Inter vs Lazio: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Inter will seek to build their advantage at the top of Serie A this weekend when they welcome Lazio to San Siro for a blockbuster clash.

The Nerazzurri head into the latest round of fixtures just a point ahead of their city rivals AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand - and know that anything other than victory is a serious risk for their title prospects.

Ahead of the Serie A fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Inter vs Lazio Date January 9, 2022 Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Inter roster Goalkeepers Handanovic, Cordaz, Radu Defenders Dumfries, de Vrij, Kolarov, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Cortinovis, Bastoni Midfielders Gagliardini, Vecino, Sensi, Perisic, Calhanoglu, Vidal, Barella, Brozovic Forwards Sanchez, Dzeko, Martinez, Correa, Carboni, Satriano

It is a delayed start to the new year for Simone Inzaghi and his side, after their clash with Bologna was called off at short notice thanks to a Covid-19 outbreak at the latter club.

As such, it means their manager must see in 2022 against his former side - and the hosts will know that any slip-up could prove seriously damaging to their hopes of retaining the Scudetto.

Predicted Inter starting XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Correa, Martinez.

Position Lazio roster Goalkeepers Strakosha, Reina, Adamonis, Furlanetto Defenders Felipe, Patric, Kamenovic, Vavro, Hysaj, Durmisi, Radu, Acerbi, Floriani Midfielders Leiva, Felipe Anderson, Alberto, Romero, Zaccagni, Milinkovic-Savic, A. Anderson, Lazzari, Cataldi, Marusic, Basic Forwards Pedro, Adekanye, Immobile, Jony, Moro, Muriqi

Maurizio Sarri brings his side to San Siro as he looks to mount a solid European challenge - and the veteran manager will know that three points will bolster the Biancocelesti's cause no end.

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro will be missing from their ranks however as the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway, but otherwise they will have several of their talents at hand to help get the result..

Predicted Lazio starting XI: Strakosha; Marusic, Felipe, Radu, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Felipe Anderson.

Last five results

Inter results Lazio results Inter 1-0 Torino (Dec 22) Lazio 3-3 Empoli (Jan 6) Salernitana 0-5 Inter (Dec 17) Venezia 1-3 Lazio (Dec 22) Inter 4-0 Cagliari (Dec 12) Lazio 3-1 Genoa (Dec 17) Real Madrid 2-0 Inter (Dec 7) Sassuolo 2-1 Lazio (Dec 12) Roma 0-3 Inter (Dec 4) Lazio 0-0 Galatasaray (Dec 9)

Head-to-head