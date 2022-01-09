Inter vs Lazio: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Andrew Steel
Getty Images

The Nerazzurri head into the latest round of fixtures just a point ahead of city rivals Milan, albeit with a game in hand

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Inter will seek to build their advantage at the top of Serie A this weekend when they welcome Lazio to San Siro for a blockbuster clash.

Watch Inter vs Lazio on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Nerazzurri head into the latest round of fixtures just a point ahead of their city rivals AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand - and know that anything other than victory is a serious risk for their title prospects.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Ahead of the Serie A fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Inter vs Lazio
Date January 9, 2022
Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

PositionInter roster
Goalkeepers Handanovic, Cordaz, Radu
Defenders Dumfries, de Vrij, Kolarov, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Cortinovis, Bastoni
Midfielders Gagliardini, Vecino, Sensi, Perisic, Calhanoglu, Vidal, Barella, Brozovic

Forwards

Sanchez, Dzeko, Martinez, Correa, Carboni, Satriano

It is a delayed start to the new year for Simone Inzaghi and his side, after their clash with Bologna was called off at short notice thanks to a Covid-19 outbreak at the latter club.

As such, it means their manager must see in 2022 against his former side - and the hosts will know that any slip-up could prove seriously damaging to their hopes of retaining the Scudetto.

Predicted Inter starting XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Correa, Martinez.

PositionLazio roster
Goalkeepers Strakosha, Reina, Adamonis, Furlanetto
Defenders Felipe, Patric, Kamenovic, Vavro, Hysaj, Durmisi, Radu, Acerbi, Floriani
Midfielders Leiva, Felipe Anderson, Alberto, Romero, Zaccagni, Milinkovic-Savic, A. Anderson, Lazzari, Cataldi, Marusic, Basic
Forwards Pedro, Adekanye, Immobile, Jony, Moro, Muriqi

Maurizio Sarri brings his side to San Siro as he looks to mount a solid European challenge - and the veteran manager will know that three points will bolster the Biancocelesti's cause no end.

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro will be missing from their ranks however as the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway, but otherwise they will have several of their talents at hand to help get the result..

Predicted Lazio starting XI: Strakosha; Marusic, Felipe, Radu, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Felipe Anderson.

Last five results

Inter resultsLazio results
Inter 1-0 Torino (Dec 22)Lazio 3-3 Empoli (Jan 6)
Salernitana 0-5 Inter (Dec 17)Venezia 1-3 Lazio (Dec 22)
Inter 4-0 Cagliari (Dec 12)Lazio 3-1 Genoa (Dec 17)
Real Madrid 2-0 Inter (Dec 7)Sassuolo 2-1 Lazio (Dec 12)
Roma 0-3 Inter (Dec 4)Lazio 0-0 Galatasaray (Dec 9)

Head-to-head

DateResult
10/16/2021Lazio 3-1 Inter
2/14/2021Inter 3-1 Lazio
10/4/2020Lazio 1-1 Inter
2/16/2020Lazio 2-1 Inter
9/25/2019Inter 1-0 Lazio