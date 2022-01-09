Inter vs Lazio: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Inter will seek to build their advantage at the top of Serie A this weekend when they welcome Lazio to San Siro for a blockbuster clash.
The Nerazzurri head into the latest round of fixtures just a point ahead of their city rivals AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand - and know that anything other than victory is a serious risk for their title prospects.
Ahead of the Serie A fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Inter vs Lazio
|Date
|January 9, 2022
|Times
|2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Inter roster
|Goalkeepers
|Handanovic, Cordaz, Radu
|Defenders
|Dumfries, de Vrij, Kolarov, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Cortinovis, Bastoni
|Midfielders
|Gagliardini, Vecino, Sensi, Perisic, Calhanoglu, Vidal, Barella, Brozovic
Forwards
|Sanchez, Dzeko, Martinez, Correa, Carboni, Satriano
It is a delayed start to the new year for Simone Inzaghi and his side, after their clash with Bologna was called off at short notice thanks to a Covid-19 outbreak at the latter club.
As such, it means their manager must see in 2022 against his former side - and the hosts will know that any slip-up could prove seriously damaging to their hopes of retaining the Scudetto.
Predicted Inter starting XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Correa, Martinez.
|Position
|Lazio roster
|Goalkeepers
|Strakosha, Reina, Adamonis, Furlanetto
|Defenders
|Felipe, Patric, Kamenovic, Vavro, Hysaj, Durmisi, Radu, Acerbi, Floriani
|Midfielders
|Leiva, Felipe Anderson, Alberto, Romero, Zaccagni, Milinkovic-Savic, A. Anderson, Lazzari, Cataldi, Marusic, Basic
|Forwards
|Pedro, Adekanye, Immobile, Jony, Moro, Muriqi
Maurizio Sarri brings his side to San Siro as he looks to mount a solid European challenge - and the veteran manager will know that three points will bolster the Biancocelesti's cause no end.
Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro will be missing from their ranks however as the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway, but otherwise they will have several of their talents at hand to help get the result..
Predicted Lazio starting XI: Strakosha; Marusic, Felipe, Radu, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Felipe Anderson.
Last five results
|Inter results
|Lazio results
|Inter 1-0 Torino (Dec 22)
|Lazio 3-3 Empoli (Jan 6)
|Salernitana 0-5 Inter (Dec 17)
|Venezia 1-3 Lazio (Dec 22)
|Inter 4-0 Cagliari (Dec 12)
|Lazio 3-1 Genoa (Dec 17)
|Real Madrid 2-0 Inter (Dec 7)
|Sassuolo 2-1 Lazio (Dec 12)
|Roma 0-3 Inter (Dec 4)
|Lazio 0-0 Galatasaray (Dec 9)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/16/2021
|Lazio 3-1 Inter
|2/14/2021
|Inter 3-1 Lazio
|10/4/2020
|Lazio 1-1 Inter
|2/16/2020
|Lazio 2-1 Inter
|9/25/2019
|Inter 1-0 Lazio