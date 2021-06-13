Inter star Sanchez to miss Copa America group stage after suffering injury in Chile training session

The experienced forward will not be involved in Martin Lasarte's plans for the start of this summer's international tournament in Brazil

The Chile national team has confirmed that Inter star Alexis Sanchez will miss the Copa America group stage after suffering an injury in training.

Sanchez earned a place in Martin Lasarte's final squad for the summer tournament after helping Inter win their first Serie A crown in 11 years last season.

The 32-year-old has been a talismanic figure for Chile throughout his 15-year international career, but they will have to make do without him for the first round of matches in Brazil.

What's been said?

An official statement from the Chile camp reads: "The Medical Corps of the Chilean National Team reports that the player Alexis Sanchez, after training yesterday, presented a plantar-thin muscle injury.

"The estimated recovery time goes beyond the group stage of the Copa América 2021, for which the athlete will remain in his recovery process in Chile, with the medical team of the national team."

What games will Sanchez miss?

Sanchez will be absent when Chile open their Group B campaign with a heavyweight clash against Argentina on Monday, which comes just four days before they are due to take on Bolivia.

Lasarte's team will then complete their pool schedule with fixtures against Uruguay and Paraguay as they bid to reach the quarter-finals, with Sanchez facing a race against time to get back on the pitch if they make it through.

Sanchez's international record

Sanchez has won 138 caps for Chile since making his intentional debut back in 2006 - more than any other player in their history.

The Inter forward is also the country's all-time top scorer with 46 goals, including a crucial effort in their 1-1 draw with Argentina in World Cup qualifying earlier this month.

