Inter see San Siro doors shut for two games as a result of racist abuse during Napoli clash

The Nerazzurri will be forced to play two games behind two closed doors, while Kalidou Koulibaly has been handed a two-match ban for seeing red

Inter will be forced to play two games behind closed doors as a result of certain sections of their fan base racially abusing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international was subjected to taunts from the terraces during a Serie A fixture on Boxing Day.

Authorities in Italy have moved swiftly to take action, with a stadium ban enforced on the Nerazzurri.

Inter will take in two outings in front of empty stands before facing a third with their Curva Nord closed to supporters.

San Siro will shut its doors for meetings with Sassuolo and Bologna, before hosting a restricted audience against Sampdoria.

While action has been taken against Inter, the subject of the abuse from the stands has also been handed a ban.

Koulibaly saw red amid testing circumstances on Wednesday.

He was shown a yellow card for a foul, before then picking up a second for ironically clapping the decision of the referee.

The Napoli defender had the support of his boss as he made his way from the field, with Carlo Ancelotti telling reporters afterwards: “Koulibaly was certainly irritable. Usually, he is very calm and professional, but he was subjected to monkey noises throughout the game.

“We asked three times for some action to be taken, but the match continued. We keep being told play can be halted, but when? After four or five announcements?

“Maybe we have to take matters into our own hands next time and stop play ourselves. They’ll probably make us lose the game if we walk off, but we are prepared to do it.

“It’s not good for Italian football, seeing this.”

Koulibaly must serve a two-game suspension as a result of his dismissal.

The same punishment has been handed to Lorenzo Insigne, who was also sent off late on during a testing evening for Napoli in Milan.

It was not just inside the stadium that unfortunate headlines were made, though, with rival fans clashing outside prior to the game.

Police authorities have confirmed that one Inter supporter passed away during chaotic scenes which saw Nerazzurri ultras reportedly try and attack a bus carrying Napoli followers.