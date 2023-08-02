Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Lionel Messi

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Messi's Inter Miami and Orlando, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will play host to Orlando City on Wednesday, August 2 at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Watch the Leagues Cup live on Apple TV

The Herons finished first in group South 3 with six points, ahead of Cruz Azul and Atlanta United FC. They did this by winning both of their group games. Messi's late goal helped them defeat the Mexican team 2-1 in their opening match. They then destroyed their domestic rivals 4-0, with Messi and Robert Taylor each scoring twice.

They had a dismal league season when they entered the tournament with only five victories and 18 points from 22 games, placing them last in the Eastern Conference., but Lionel Messi's admission has completely changed their situation. However, they have had no trouble disposing of their opponents in the League Cup, with Messi scoring in both games.

To sum up, Messi has scored three goals in just two games for his new team, and he will be the major threat for Miami versus Orlando.

While all was going on, the Lions took first place in the South 2 group with five points, beating out Houston Dynamo and Santos Laguna. They defeated Santos Laguna 3-2 before defeating Dynamo 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw between the two teams in open play.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: Aug 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami and Orlando City face off on August 2 at DRV PNK Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Inter Miami and Orlando City can be streamed live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami will be without long-term injury absentees Jean Mota, Corentin Jean, and Franco Negri, while 20-year-old homegrown star Ian Fray was forced off the pitch with an ACL injury in the first game of the Leagues Cup.

The newest big name, Jordi Alba could feature in Wednesday's game in some capacity after he is eventually unveiled on Tuesday. Both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will start the game having run the game last time out against Atlanta United.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Miller, Kryvtsov, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Martinez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman Defenders: Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen, Taylor, McVey, Sailor, Neville, Alba Midfielders: Cremaschi, Arroyo, Busquets, Sunderland, Cremaschi, Ulloa, Azcona Forwards: Campana, Martinez, Messi, Robinson, Borgelin

Orlando team news

The home side has some massive injury concerns heading into the Leagues Cup this season. Michael Halliday has been ruled out due to a thigh concern while Adam Grinwis will be another absentee for manager Oscar Pareja. Kenyan defender Abdi Salim is also another name on the injury table with a knee issue.

Orlando possible XI: Gallese; Smith, Carlos, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Pereyra, Torres; McGuire.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Stajduhar, Otero Defenders: Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Freeman Midfielders: Araujo, Cartagena, Juninho, Martins, Thorhallsson, Granados, Pereyra, Loyola, Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Mohammed Forwards: Kara, Enrique, McGuire, Lynn

Head-to-Head Record

Houston Dynamos have got the better of their rivals in their previous encounters. But despite the away side's dominance, Orlando emerged victorious in the previous match between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 20 May 2023 Inter Miami 1-3 Orlando MLS 05 October 2022 Inter Miami 4-1 Orlando MLS 09 July 2022 Orlando 1-0 Inter Miami MLS 25 May 2022 Orlando (4)1-1(2) Inter Miami US Open Cup 27 August 2021 Orlando 0-0 Inter Miami MLS

