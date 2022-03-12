Inter Miami vs LAFC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Inter Miami will hope to get off the winning mark at the third time of asking in the MLS this season, when they welcome cross-country opponents Los Angeles FC to DRV PNK Stadium this weekend.

Phil Neville's side are hoping that they can finally live up to the hype in their third season - but they'll need to find a winning mentality against Steve Cherundolo's visitors.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Inter Miami vs LAFC Date March 12, 2022 Times 1:30pm ET, 10:30am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Inter Miami roster Goalkeepers Marsman, Callender, Diop Defenders Gibbs, McVey, Quinteros, Shea, Fray, Lowe, Allan, Jones, Mabika, Yedlin, Sailor Midfielders Matuidi, Ulloa, Valencia, Rodriguez, Gregore, Acosta, Mendez, Mota, Taylor, Adams, Duke Forwards Higuain, Lassiter, Penn, Robinson, Azcona, Campana

There's been plenty of trouble over Miami's squad in the past year, but they start this season with the evergreen, formidable Gonzalo Higuain at the front of their ranks.

Still, Phil Neville needs to boost his side's confidence, particularly on the back of a miserable 5-1 loss to Austin last time out.

Predicted Inter Miami starting XI: Diop; McVey, Quinteros, Shea; Yedlin, Mota, Gregore, Adams, Allan; Lassiter, Higuain.

Position LAFC roster Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Traore, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Kim, Henry, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Ginella, Cifuentes, Rodriguez, Duenas, Acosta Forwards Blessing, Arango, Vela, Tajouri-Shradi, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Musovski

One win and one draw to kick off the season has eased Steve Cherundolo and company into the new campaign, but they'll know that there is still work to be done.

Having come up short of the playoffs last term, LAFC will be determined to pull themselves all the way to the postseason this time around.

Predicted LAFC starting XI: Crepeau; Escobar, Murillo, Fall, Palacios; Cifuentes, Sanchez, Acosta; Vela, Arango, Rodriguez.

Last five results

Inter Miami results LAFC results Austin 5-1 Inter Miami (Mar 6) LAFC 1-1 Portland Timbers (Mar 6) Inter Miami 0-0 Chicago Fire (Feb 26) LAFC 3-0 Colorado Rapids (Feb 26) Inter Miami 2–1 Charlotte FC (Feb 19) LAFC 6-1 New York Red Bulls (Feb 19) Charleston Battery 0–1 Inter Miami (Feb 15) LAFC 0-2 D.C. United (Feb 16) Inter Miami 1–1 Columbus Crew (Feb 12) LAFC 1-2 Toronto (Feb 2)

Head-to-head