Inter Miami vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major League Soccer is back in action this week, with Charlotte FC facing off against Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami team in a crucial encounter at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday.

Due to their struggles thus far this year, Inter Miami, which is now in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference rankings, have been eliminated from playoff contention. In their previous match, the Herons were narrowly defeated by FC Cincinnati 1-0.

On the other side, Charlotte FC has struggled with consistency throughout their season and is now in 12th position in the league rankings. Last week, the away team defeated Chicago Fire with ease, winning 2-0, and will attempt to repeat that feat this time around.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: October 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami and Charlotte face off on September 20 at DRV PNK Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino will be unable to call upon the services of Ian Fray, Franco Negri, Corentin Jean, Gregore, and Diego Gomez due to various injury problems. Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and compatriot Benjamin Cremaschi will also be unavailable due to international duties. Left-back Jordi Alba and forward Leonardo Campana are both listed as questionable, with the duo dealing with respective hamstring problems.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Calender; Yedlin, Kryvstov, Miller, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Taylor, Farias, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Aviles, Hall, Allen, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, Meek, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Taylor, Robinson

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer is Karol Swiderski who has scored seven goals in all competitions.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Swiderski, Meram.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

Inter Miami and Charlotte have faced each other only thrice in official competitions. They have ended with two wins for Miami and one win for Charlotte.

