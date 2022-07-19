Inter Miami vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Blaugrana continue their pre-season preparations with a clash against an MLS heavyweight in Florida - here's all you need to know

Barcelona will keep their summer schedule going when they make the trip to Florida to face MLS outfit Inter Miami in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana are stepping up their preparations for the new campaign and may look to blood several fresh recruits as they prepare for a stab at establishing their spot at the top of European football once more.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Inter Miami roster Goalkeepers Marsman, Callender, Diop Defenders Gibbs, McVey, Quinteros, Shea, Fray, Lowe, Allan, Jones, Mabika, Yedlin, Sailor Midfielders Matuidi, Ulloa, Valencia, Rodriguez, Gregore, Acosta, Mendez, Mota, Taylor, Adams, Duke Forwards Higuain, Lassiter, Penn, Robinson, Azcona, Campana

Sandwiched between MLS clashes with Charlotte and New York City FC, Phil Neville's side are out to provide a stern test for their European heavyweight opposition.

They will likely be forced to start the experienced Gonzalo Higuain from the bench, but they will still be able to call upon a host of in-form talents to aid them in their clash.

Predicted Inter Miami starting XI: Callender; Yedlin, Gibbs, Sailor, Mcvey; Gregore, Mota; Taylor, Pozuelo, Vassilev; Campana.

Position Barcelona roster Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto, Pena Defenders Dest, Pique, Araujo, Alba, Mingueza, Umtiti, Garcia, Christensen Midfielders Busquets, Puig, Pedri, Gonzalez, Roberto, De Jong, Gavi, Kessie, Pjanic, Collado Forwards Dembele, Depay, Fati, Raphinha, Braithwaite, Aubameyang, Torres, Lewandowski

For a team struggling with financial matters in the market, Barcelona have not been quiet this transfer window, stockpiling some world-class talents such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen ahead of the new season.

The former pair may not figure in Xavi's plans this week, but there are still plenty of Blaugrana faces to get excited about, with the La Liga outfit favoured to pick up a big pre-season win in Florida.

Predicted Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Garcia, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Aubameyang, Dembele.

Last five results