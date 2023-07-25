Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Lionel Messi

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a thrilling 2-1 win over Cruz Azul to open Leagues Cup play, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be looking for back-to-back wins when they take on Atlanta United FC on Tuesday in an all-MLS clash 2023 Leagues Cup.

Although Lionel Messi has yet to make his MLS debut, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is already making his mark in America. It's fair to say, the Argentine superstar’s debut for Inter Miami lived up to the billing, as hit an expertly curled free kick with the last action of the game to give his side all three points in their 2023 Leagues Cup opener.

A sumptuous Messi free-kick snapped Gerardo Martino’s side's six-game winless streak, during which they lost thrice. The Herons will continue their Leagues Cup campaign on Tuesday night against fellow MLS side Atlanta United for a chance to secure their ticket to the Round of 32.

Atlanta United, meanwhile, have had an up-and-down first half of their MLS season and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with 35 points.

The Five Stripes come into this game after back-to-back 2-1 defeats in the MLS at the hands of New England Revolution, and Orlando City, respectively. Gonzalo Pineda’s side will look to return to winning ways when they kick off their Leagues Cup adventure against Inter Miami.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: July 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm/ 4:30 pm Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

The match is to be played at Inter Miami's home stadium DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV in the United States and Mexico. An MLS Season Pass subscription is required in order to watch.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami will be without long-term injury absentees Jean Mota, Corentin Jean, and Franco Negri, while 20-year-old homegrown star Ian Fray was forced off the pitch with an ACL injury last time out. Lionel Messi dedicated his goal to the highly-rated midfielder so he will be a big miss.

Fresh from the back of being named Inter Miami's new captain, Messi could start this game after coming off the bench and regaining match sharpness in the last one. 34-year-old left-back Jordi Alba could feature in Tuesday's game in some capacity after arriving in a city only last week.

Sergio Busquets also made a stellar debut, and the chemistry between former Barcelona tempo-setter and Messi changed the complexion of the game against Cruz Azul. It is highly likely that both Messi and Busquets will start the game.

Having Messi and Busquets on the pitch will immensely benefit star striker Josef Martinez, who will now have more space and supply to time his trademark runs in behind the opponent's defence.

More former Barcelona star-dust could yet be on the way for Tata Martino to fit into his team, with the Herons in talks to sign Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta in the summer transfer market.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Miller, Kryvtsov, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Martinez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman Defenders: Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen, Taylor, McVey, Sailor, Neville, Alba Midfielders: Cremaschi, Arroyo, Busquets, Sunderland, Cremaschi, Ulloa, Azcona Forwards: Campana, Martinez, Messi, Robinson, Borgelin

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta boss Gonzalo Pineda does not have any fresh injury concerns to cope with, and he will field his best XI with all of their stars well-rested thanks to a 10-day gap between their last fixture and this one.

With 10 goals to his name from 17 MLS outings, star striker Giorgos Giakoumakis looks to be raring to start after suffering a hamstring injury a few weeks ago.

Messi will not be the only Argentine playmaker to watch during this game. 22-year-old Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has been in red-hot form in the MLS this season, having scored eight goals and assisted nine in 21 appearances this season.

Atlanta United’s defense has been their Achilles heel in recent times, having allowed over 2.5 goals in five of their last seven matches. Up against an attack featuring Martinez and Messi, the back three should better be on their toes.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Robinson, Sanchez, Abram; Lennon, Sosa, Sejdic, Wiley; Almada, Etienne; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Robinson, Abram, Cobb, Wiley, Gutman, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden, Sanchez, Wiley Midfielders: Sosa, Ibarra, Sejkdic, Alonso, Rossetto, Fortune, Carleton, Almada, Fortune, Etienne, Mosquera Forwards: Brennan, Araujo, Chol, Wolff, Berry, Conway, Giakoumakis

Head-to-Head Record

With three wins from the last five meetings, Atlanta United boasts a slightly superior record in this fixture, albeit an out-of-sorts Inter Miami did beat the Five Stripes 2-1 when these two sides last met in the MLS back in May.

Date Match Competition 7/5/23 Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United Major League Soccer 19/6/22 Atlanta United 2-0 Inter Miami Major League Soccer 24/4/22 Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United Major League Soccer 28/10/21 Atlanta United 2-1 Inter Miami Major League Soccer 30/9/21 Atlanta United 1-0 Inter Miami Major League Soccer

Useful links