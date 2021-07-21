Inter change kit sponsor for first time in 26 years as Socios replaces iconic Pirelli

The switch, announced on Wednesday, has been controversial among some fans

Inter have announced online fan token creator Socios will be their new main kit sponsor for the 2021-22 season after 26 years with Pirelli written across their chests.

As far as recognisable kits over the past few decades, few come close to the striped Pirelli shirts the Serie A club has worn during six Serie A title charges and a Champions League triumph. While many other top European clubs have dramatically altered their appearance over the years, the Nerazzurri have largely remained the same since the early 90s.

So while it may seem a trivial shift to care about - these are just brands, after all - many fans have nonetheless reacted strongly to the news of Inter's decision.

Article continues below

What does the new Inter kit look like?

What is Socios?

Socios is a digital fan token platform where each club has a special collectible currency that can be bought and sold through cryptocurrency and also used for real-life rewards such as team merchandise discounts.

They have rapidly expanded over the past year, just this week adding Arsenal to their vast network.

Reactions to sponsor switch

The initial kit reveal without the sponsor logo on it received rave reviews, but the appearance of Socios in the middle of it may take some getting used to going off the immediate reactions.

The Inter shirt with it's new sponsor.



No more Pirelli 😭 pic.twitter.com/EiMNGzxiHG — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) July 21, 2021

Has there been a sponsor for a Serie A team you associate as much as Pirelli to Inter? — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) July 21, 2021

Is it possible to get that Inter kit without the sponsor? Bloody hell. #RIPpirelli pic.twitter.com/9GGnMAGomX — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) July 21, 2021

Inter going from Pirelli to this monstrosity is making me so sad. Football suits: please enforce decent branding/logos for any shirt sponsors international law. https://t.co/IJmaMZMe6U — Charlie Parrish (@charlieparrish) July 21, 2021

Inter kit sponsor history

Before settling on Pirelli for 26 years, Inter went through several sponsor eras in quick succession. There was Fiorucci (1992-94), FitGar (1991), Misura (1982-90) and Inno Hit (1981).

Further reading