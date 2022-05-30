Inter CEO confirms desire to sign Dybala on free transfer after forward's Juventus exit

Taking the forward off a top rival would represent a major coup for the Nerazzurri

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta says he hopes Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will join the Nerazzurri this summer after his Turin departure was recently announced.

Dybala is a free agent after Juventus decided not to renew his contract, and while Inter are a rival of the club he spent seven seasons with, there is talk he could still head to San Siro.

Inter are in need of additional attacking depth after they revealed veteran Ivan Perisic would leave.

What did Inter's CEO say about Dybala?

"Where will Dybala play next year? In sport what is called 'white lies' (laughs) must be accepted," he said during the "Atleticamente Insieme - La Riconquista" event. "Right now I don't know, but obviously the hope is that he can play with us."

On other moves, including the rumoured return of Romelu Lukaku, he added: "We must not get anxious and do things hastily: we did something in advance. I must say that the hard core of the team will remain."

Reflection on Perisic exit

"I'm sorry, but we also understand the choice of the player who played in Italy and Germany," Marotta said. "He wanted to play in the Premier League: we could not make any better offers than the one we made.

"Maximum respect for the athlete, big thanks, but we will find a substitute having someone like [Robin] Gosens already at home who will not make those who go away regret."

The bigger picture

Dybala would, at least in theory, provide a major boost to Inter's attack.

The 28-year-old has delivered six double-digit goal seasons in Serie A in his career while consistently performing well as a playmaker for team-mates.

