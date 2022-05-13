Insigne: Osimhen pays emotional tribute to departing Napoli legend

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has paid tribute to Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne, stating he has been an example to the young players at that club and that it will be difficult for him to leave the team and the fans.

The 30-year-old Italian will be leaving the Parthenopeans, after 15 years of service, for Major Soccer League side Toronto FC.

While with the Serie A outfit, Insigne managed to win the Coppa Italia twice and the Supercoppa Italiana, as well as becoming

Osimhen has rubbed shoulders with the attacker since 2020 and has revealed the legacy that the experienced Italian is leaving at the Naples-based side.

"He is a splendid boy. I also got to hang out with him off the pitch and all I can say is that he's a nice person," Osimhen told Kiss Kiss Napoli. "It was difficult for him to decide to leave a club and the fans who consider you a legend, but he is an exemplary professional and only he knows what is right for his career right now.

"He will play his last home game and the fans will create a special atmosphere and tribute for him. He will surely get excited. I wish him the best for his new adventure because his person and personality are an example for young players."

Osimhen, who has scored 13 goals and provided two assists for the team this term, also lauded teammate Dries Mertens for the influence he has had on the Nigerian's success at the club.

"It's just a pleasure to play with Dries by my side. Dries is like a mentor to me. Even when he was on the bench he always tried to give me advice and motivate me as much as possible during matches," the 23-year-old West African continued.

The Super Eagle also hailed 27-year-old Poland international Piotr Zielinski and Matteo Politano of Italy, stating he is fortunate to play with them.

"I consider myself lucky to also play with players like Zielinski and Politano, for example, and the rest of my teammates. I am happy to play with this group of kids," the forward concluded.

Napoli have already sealed their place for next season's Champions League campaign with two games to spare.