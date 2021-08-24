Inkoom: Ghana defender opens up on failed Asante Kotoko return

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has spoken about a return to Asante Kotoko stating that he will not retire before playing for them again

Ghana international Samuel Inkoom has revealed he turned down an opportunity to return to Asante Kotoko last season, but states there's still a chance he could play in the GPL again.

The right-back, who represented the Black Stars at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, featured for the Porcupine Warriors in the 2008-09 season before leaving for Basel in Switzerland.

Currently, he is on the books of Georgian team Torpedo Kutaisi.

“It’s true Kotoko wanted to sign me last season, they sent me first offer, I said ‘no’, they sent second and third offer, I said ‘no’. We were talking but later on I saw that the money is not there,” Inkoom told Angel TV.

“I told them Kotoko gave me the platform and I am ready to come and help. So, when [Kotoko chief executive officer] Nana Yaw Amponsah approached me, we spoke a lot about my coming back and I didn’t say no because I was willing to come back.

“I’m a fan of Kotoko and before I will even retire from football, I will come and play for Kotoko even for nothing I don’t mind.”

Despite excelling at Kotoko, Inkoom is more famously remembered for his exploits at international level where he first helped Ghana win the Africa U20 Cup of Nations tournament in 2009.

Two months after the continental gathering, the right-back left Kotoko for Basel, signing a three-year contract.

Later in the year, he joined the Black Satellites for Fifa U20 World Cup in Egypt where they edged Brazil on penalties in the final.

The 2009 success heralded another year of success for the right-back as he was drafted into Ghana’s senior squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Angola. At the championship, the Black Stars went all the way to the final where they lost to Egypt.

Inkoom did enough in Angola to cement a place in the Black Stars as he was picked for the team that went to the World Cup in South Africa and reached the quarter-final.

At club level, he has moved on to play for Dnipro in Ukraine, Bastia (France), Platanias (Greece), DC United (USA), Boavista (Portugal), Antalyaspor (Turkey), Vereya (Bulgaria), Dunav Ruse (Bulgaria) and Samtredia (Georgia).