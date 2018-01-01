Injured Ogenyi Onazi set to miss rest of the season for Trabzonspor

The Nigeria international suffered a ruptured Achilles at the Medical Park Arena and is set for a surgery on Monday

Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in their 4-1 win against Rizespor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 25-year-old only lasted for 32 minutes in the encounter before he was stretchered off after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Prior to the setback, the former Lazio player has featured in 16 games this season for Unal Karaman’s men, scoring twice and helping them to the second spot in the log.

Article continues below

After the injury, Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu confirmed that the midfielder’s appearance for the club this term ‘may well be over.’

"Unfortunately Onazi suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. His season may well be over," Agaoglu said per FutbolArena.

Onazi who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title will be in a race to be fit for the 2019 edition in June.