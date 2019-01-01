India’s Loitongbam Ashalata Devi nominated for AFC Asian Player of the Year award

The experienced India international is nominated for the biggest individual prize in the continent…

international Ashalata Devi has been nominated for the AFC Asian Player of the Year award alongside ’s Saki Kumagai and ’s Li Ying.

Devi played a crucial role in Maymol Rocky’s as they successfully clinched the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) title. She led India to the Olympic 2020 Qualifiers Round two.

In the Indian Women’s League (IWL), Sethu FC won the silverware with Devi marshalling their defence. She also won the Indian Women’s Player of the Year for 2018-19 season.

