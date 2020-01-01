Indian Super League's regulations for 2020-21 season

Goal takes a look at the key player regulations for the seventh season of Indian Super League...

The seventh season of the (ISL) will have the existing salary cap criteria but will undergo a minor change regarding the foreign player quota.

1) Minimum 5+1, Maximum 6+1

Each club will have the option of signing either six or seven foreign players, but unlike the previous season, there should be at least one overseas player who hails from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC)-affiliated country.

The maximum squad size will also be increased as the clubs will be allowed to register up to 35 players in their squad.

More teams

Another major change from last season is that the clubs do not require approval from the league when it comes to foreign signings and appointment of head coach. The head coach must be a Pro-License holder.

2) The salary cap remains unchanged

The sixth season saw a reduction in the salary cap for ISL clubs from INR 17.5 Cr to INR 16.5 Cr and the limit will be unchanged for the seventh edition as well.

The salary cap is the maximum overall expenditure that can be spent by a club for the inclusion of a player in the squad and it includes annual salary, bonuses, signing-on fee, etc.

While the transfer fee will not be included in the calculation of the salary cap, loan fees will be considered.

Also, separate arrangements may not be negotiated by the clubs, nor can they be guaranteed by the clubs to serve as an incentive for a player to sign a contract at a lower fee. If a player is receiving money from any person under a separate arrangement as a way of inducing him to play for the club at a lower fee, then that money will be included in the salary cap.

The sanction for exceeding the cap will be a fine and/or ban from signing players and/or deduction of points.