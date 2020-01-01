Indian players shine as Odisha ease past Chennaiyin FC

Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Vinit Rai scored the goals for Odisha...

Odisha defeated Chennaiyin 2-0 to pick up a much-needed win in the (ISL) on Monday. First-half goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Vinit Rai secured the three points for the hosts.

Owen Coyle made three changes to the Chennaiyin backline. Eli Sabia returned to the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension and he replaced Masih Saighani. Edwin Vanspaul who was sent off against was replaced by Laldinliana Renthlei and Jerry Lalrinzuala came in for Tondonba Singh.

Josep Gombau, on the other hand, made just one alteration in the winning combination. He brought back Jerry Mawihmingthanga in the right wing in place of Daniel Lalhimpuia.

The first bit of action came in the 21st minute when Marcos Tebar had headed the ball into the net from Xisco Hernandez’s corner but the referee surprisingly cancelled the goal and gave a free-kick to Chennaiyin.

The visitors then got the golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 25th minute when Shubham Sarangi brought down Nerijus Valskis inside the box but the Chennaiyin forward’s penalty flew above the crossbar.

Chennaiyin got punished for missing the penalty when Jerry Mawihmingthanga finally scored the opening goal of the match in the 37th minute. Aridane Santana followed a through ball Xisco inside the box and sent a square pass which three Chennaiyin players and Vishal Kaith failed to intercept. Jerry then pushed the ball into the net.

Vinit Rai then doubled the lead for the hosts in the 41st minute with a world-class from the edge of the box. Marcos Tebar laid it off for Rai at the edge of the box and the midfielder scored a stunner.