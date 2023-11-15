India vs New Zealand 2023 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final: Date, Stadium, TV channel and live streaming

India and New Zealand face-off in the 2023 Cricket World Semifinal- find out all you need to know

After 45 games featuring 10 nations across 39 days, we are now down to four teams in the race for prestige and silverware at the 2023 Cricket World Cup with hosts India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia are the four teams who remain.

The first semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup will take place on Wednesday in Mumbai, with host India and 2019 World Cup finalists New Zealand battling it out for a place in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final.

The host nation breezed past all nine opponents to reach the semis with an unbeaten record. Despite losses to Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan, New Zealand showed resilience to progress to the next stage with five wins.

Looking at the great form of the two teams, the India vs New Zealand semi-final promises to offer a thriller-packed clash that can naturally go till the final over, or maybe ball. The game is set to be a nail-biting watch, and here are all the details on how you can watch it...

When and Where is India vs New Zealand 2023 Cricket World Cup Semi-final?

Date Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time 4:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. CT/ 1:30 a.m. PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai, India

India and New Zealand will play against each other in 1st Semifinal match of ICC World Cup 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. It will get underway at 4:30 am ET (1:30 am PT).

While India has already played at Wankhede in the current tournament, defeating Sri Lanka by 302 runs, this marks New Zealand’s first appearance at the Mumbai venue in the ongoing World Cup.

How can you watch the India vs New Zealand live match in the Cricket World Cup?

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be exclusively broadcast on Willow TV and ESPN+ in the USA, meaning you'll need to subscribe to either if you want to watch the match. There are a number of ways in which you can find live streaming for Willow TV and ESPN, with them not only available through their apps but the likes of SlingTV, DirecTV, and DISH too.

Both ESPN+ and Willow TV are priced at $9.99 per month, giving you access to the entire tournament, including the semi-final between India and New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand: Team News & Predicted XIs

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup. He twisted his left ankle while bowling in Pune and has been sent to Bengaluru for rehabilitation. Number six batsman Suryakumar Yadav has come in as his replacement in the playing XI.

The Indian team has looked compact and solid and practically a class above the others. The Indian pace attack has been a class above the rest of the competition, while the team’s top-order and middle order are packed with world-class talent.

New Zealand entered the tournament with the injury of skipper Kane Williamson as a debilitating factor. His return to full fitness is a huge boost for the Kiwis, but key fast-bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup due to the hamstring strain he picked up against South Africa.

In the absence of Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have stepped up to fill the void, but veteran Tim Southee has not quite had the impact he is known for.

India (IND) Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (NZ) Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand: Pitch & Weather Report

The Wankhede Stadium may seem favorable for batsmen, with small boundaries, but it offers very well-balanced pitches. Swing bowlers receive some help from the pitch. Spinners also take some wickets in middle overs.

The ball may seam and swing under lights for around 15 overs, which will be very challenging for the batters. But later, the dew will make it easy in the second inning, which makes bowling first an ideal choice for the toss-winning team. The average first innings score in ODI at the Wankhede Stadium is just 248 runs.

The expected daytime temperature in Mumbai is approximately 34 degrees Celsius, with mild cloud cover, while the nighttime temperature is approximately 25 degrees Celsius.

India vs New Zealand: head-to-head

Apart from their meeting in the league phase on October 22, which India won comfortably, the two sides also met in a three-match ODI series back in January this year, in which the Men in Blue recorded a clean sweep over the Black Caps.

This semi-final will be the 118th ODI encounter between the two sides. In their 117 head-to-head clashes in the ODI format, India holds a slight upper hand over New Zealand, with 59 victories to New Zealand's 50 triumphs. One match ended in a tie, and seven matches concluded with no result.

India vs New Zealand: players to watch

Both sides have several match-winning players, and a number of them can deal with the pressure that comes with a semi-final.

Although Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer for India with 594 runs at a strike rate of 88, it has been captain Rohit Sharma's positive intent upfront that has helped India get a good head start in their batting effort. The Mumbai Indians batsman's 503 runs have come at a strike rate of 121.49, taking run-rate pressure off those in the middle order.

Returning from respective injuries, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have repaid the faith shown in them by the team management, with both bagging centuries against the Netherlands last time out. Suryakumar Yadav has also impressed with his 360-degree batting style in the limited opportunities he has got.

In the bowling department, the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami have fired on all cylinders and outpaced their counterparts comfortably, while Ravindra Jadeja and left-arm Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav have both made life difficult for opposition batters with their clever variations.

As for New Zealand, if Trent Boult and Tim Southee find themselves in the groove, they ought to make the two new balls talk with deadly inswingers. High-quality left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is another one to watch: 15 of his 16 wickets in this World Cup have been of right-handed batters. India don't have any left-hand batter before No. 7, making it an intriguing battle.

The visitors' boast high-class Test match batsmen in Devon Conway and Kane Williamson to navigate what is sure to be a tricky passage of play against those new balls. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been in stellar form in this World Cup, hitting 565 runs in 9 WC matches and is third among ICC World Cup 2023 top scorers. After that, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips add a blend mix of conventional batsmanship and T20-style firepower to round off a very strong batting lineup.

India vs New Zealand FAQs

When was the last time the pair met at a Cricket World Cup?

It's well-documented that New Zealand is India's bogey team in ICC events. India has only recorded two wins over the Black Caps in ten attempts across ICC tournaments.

Both teams met against each other in a thrilling game at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. The game was played at Old Trafford, with a packed house of travelling Indian fans, who will still remember the gut-wrenching feeling after Martin Guptill's amazing throw resulted in legendary captain MS Dhoni's dismissal in what was the turning point of that match as the Kiwis went on to win the semi-final by 18 runs and faced England in one of the most exciting World Cup finals of all time.

Where is the Cricket World Cup taking place this year?

The ICC Cricket World Cup will return to India for the first time since 2011, when the nation shared hosting duties with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. That was also the last time the nation won the tournament, with the hosts winning the World Cup every tournament since then.

The competition will run from October 5 to November 19, with the final being staged in Ahmedabad, where India meets Pakistan.

How many times have India and New Zealand won the World Cup?

India have lifted the ODI World Cup twice, most recently, doing so in 2011 and prior to that in 1983. However, the Men in Blue haven't reached any of the last five finals in ICC white-ball World Cups, while New Zealand have never won one, despite reaching three finals in seven years.