How to watch India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 final

India and Australia face-off in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final - find out all you need to know

History will be made at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday when India face old foes Australia in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.

India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 final Watch on ESPN+

Given the great form of the two teams, the India vs. Australia final promises to offer a thriller-packed clash that could naturally go until the final over, or maybe ball. The game is set to be a nail-biting watch, and here are all the details on how you can watch it...

When and Where is India vs Australia 2023 Cricket World Cup Final?

Date Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time 4:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. CT/ 1:30 a.m. PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, India

India vs Australia is scheduled for a 4:30 am ET (1:30 am PT) start time on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the biggest stadium in the world and holds a capacity of 132,000 supporter

How can you watch the India vs Australia 2023 Cricket World Cup final live online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be exclusively broadcast on Willow TV and ESPN+ in the USA, meaning you'll need to subscribe to either if you want to watch the match. There are a number of ways in which you can find live streaming for Willow TV and ESPN, with them not only available through their apps but the likes of SlingTV, DirecTV, and DISH too.

Both ESPN+ and Willow TV are priced at $9.99 per month, giving you access to the entire tournament, including the showpiece finale between India and Australia.