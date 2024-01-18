India vs Uzbekistan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between India and Uzbekistan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After dropping points in their opening game at the 2023 Asian Cup, both India and Uzbekistan will be aiming to register their first win when they lock horns at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers, who have never made it past the group stage of the competition, went down to a 2-0 loss against Australia.

Uzbekistan, having recorded a fourth-place finish the last time the Asian Cup was staged in Qatar, recorded a goalless draw with Syria.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

India vs Uzbekistan kick-off time

Date: January 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

The Asian Cup match between India and Uzbekistan will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET on January 18 in the United States (US).

How to watch India vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

Team news & squads

India team news

Debutants in the Australia defeat, Deepak Tangri and Vikram Partap Singh are likely to be named on the bench as Anirudh Thapa is expected to partner Apuia in the holding midfield role.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu would bag his 68th international cap, while talisman Sunil Chhetri is seven goals away from his 100th strike for the Blue Tigers.

India possible XI: Gurpreet; Poojary, Jhingan, Bheke, Mishra; Thapa, Apuia; Manvir, Suresh, Chhangte; Chhetri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gurpreet, Kaith, Amrinder Defenders: Bheke, Bose, Lalchungnunga, Jhingan, Mishra, Kotal, Poojary, Mehtab, Tangri Midfielders: Thapa, Suresh, Fernandes, Colaco, Mahesh, Udanta, Rahul, Chhangte, Samad, Apuia Forwards: Manvir, Chhetri, Vikram, Pandita

Uzbekistan team news

Zafarmurod Abdurakhmatov is the only uncapped player in the Uzbek side, while Odiljon Hamrobekov and captain Jaloliddin Masharipov are among the more experienced players.

Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov is set to continue in the XI, with BG Pathum United's Igor Sergeyev starting upfront.

Uzbekistan possible XI: Yusupov; Khusanov, Eshmurodov, Ashurmatov; Turgunboev, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Sayfiev; Fayzullaev, Masharipov; Sergeyev.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Nematov, Ergashev Defenders: Khamraliev, Alijonov, Sayfiev, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Abdurakhmatov Midfielders: Kholmatov, Shukurov, Iskanderov, Hamrobekov, Masharipov, Urunov, Boltaboev, Turgunboev, Erkinov, Fayzullaev, Umarov Forwards: Abdikholikov, Sergeyev, Amonov

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between India and Uzbekistan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 26, 2001 Uzbekistan 2-1 India Merdeka Tournament November 24, 1999 India 2-3 Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup December 9, 1998 Uzbekistan 2-0 India Asian Games November 19, 1998 India 0-4 Uzbekistan International Friendly November 16, 1998 India 0-0 Uzbekistan International Friendly

Useful links