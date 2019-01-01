Granatkin Memorial Tournament: India U-19 lose 0-3 to Russia

A Kirill Kosarev hat-trick downed Indian colts in a difficult opening game in Russia...

Hosts defeated U-19 3-0 n their first match of the Granatkin Memorial tournament on Tuesday at the Petrovsky Stadium.

The colts will now face Moldova in their second group game on June 6.

Prabhsukhan Gill started in between the sticks for Floyd Pinto's team. Jitendra Singh led the defence which was flanked by Shabas Ahammed and Akash Mishra and screened by Jeakson Singh and Ricky Shabong. Sanjeev Stalin and Ninthoi Meetei occupied the left and right flanks respectively. Rohit Danu started up front.

With a high block, the hosts took the game to right from the off. They dominated possession and looked very comfortable on the ball.

Although Russia attacked in numbers, the Indian defence stood firm and was able to prevent danger inside their own box. Midway through the half, a cross from the right flank was headed at the goal but the effort, which beat Gill in goal, was cleared off the goal line by defender Muhammed Rafi.

The resolute defence was breached after the break as the hosts switched gears to find a rhythm in the attacking third.

Andrey Mazurin beat Shabas on the left flank and crossed for Kirill Kosarev who struck a neat effort into the net to give his team the lead five minutes after the change of ends.

The hosts soon doubled their lead as Kosarev outmuscled Jitendra for a long ball in the 73rd minute. The striker took advantage as the centre-back misjudged the flight of the ball and scored by calmly slotting past Gill to double his tally.

The Indian defence struggled to contain a rejuvenated strikeforce in the second half and a good team move in the 82nd minute allowed Kosarev to complete his hat-trick. A cross from the left was tapped into the net from close-range by the tall striker to quash India's hopes of a late comeback.